Animal star Ranbir Kapoor to join Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas and more in Rs 100 crore box office openers?
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 01, 2023
Ranbir Kapoor's movie Animal has released and there are great expectations from the film in terms of box office numbers.
The hype around the film is tremendous and the advance ticket bookings have also received a great response.
It is being expected that Animal will mint more than Rs 40 crore in domestic business on day one.
But will it cross Rs 100 crore mark with its worldwide business on day 1? Well, until we know, here's a list of stars who got Rs 100 cr openers.
Shah Rukh Khan registered not one but two Rs 100 crore openers in the year 2023. Jawan directed by Atlee is one of them.
Earlier, his film Pathaan made more than Rs 100 crore on its opening day. It was the first Hindi film to achieve this milestone.
Thalapathy Vijay's latest release Leo did worldwide business of Rs 148 crore on its opening day.
Prabhas is leading the chart with not one but three films on this list shared by Nishit Shaw. Baahubali 2 crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on day 1 itself.
Even though Adipurush received bad reviews, its first day worldwide collection was Rs 102.5 crore.
Saaho's India nett collection on day 1 was Rs 89 crore. It crossed the mark of Rs 100 crore with its worldwide collection.
SS Rajamouli's movie RRR did a whopping business of Rs 257 crore on day one, as per report. Jr NTR and Ram Charan played the leads.
RRR remains to be one of the highest grossing films ever. The film made a staggering business of Rs 1300 crore overall.
