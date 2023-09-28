Animal star Ranbir Kapoor's top 10 Bollywood movies you should not miss on OTT

Animal actor Ranbir Kapoor's Top 10 Bollywood films that you can watch on Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Netlix and more OTT platforms

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 28, 2023

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani-Netflix

Ranbir essays Kabir an energetic guy, while Deepika essays as a nerdy girl.

Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva - Disney+ Hotstar

Shiva is in search of love and self discovery.

Tamasha-Zee 5

The actor showed a complicated relation that he shared with Tara aka Deepika Padukone.

Rockstar-Eros Drama

The movie shows the relationship between a girl who would be married soon and an artist from a small town.

Wake Up Sid-Netflix

The actor played a rich brat who became a responsible man.

Barfi-Netflix

The actor essayed Murphy who was a mute and deaf boy falling in love with an autistic girl named Priyanka Chopra.

Shamshera-Amazon Prime Video

He is a legend who fights for his tribe's freedom and respect in the city of Kaza.

Bachna Ae Haseeno-Amazon Prime Video

Raj is known for breaking hearts. His love tales with Mahi, Radhika, and Gayatri teach him lessons of love and life in its own way.

Anjaana Anjaani-Amazon Prime Video

Post many attempts a couple decides to kill themselves on New Year's eve.

Saawariya-Amazon Prime Video

Two people arrive in a town. One on a vacation and the other one to find a lover.

