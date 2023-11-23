Animal star Rashmika Mandanna and other Top 10 most humble South Indian actresses
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 23, 2023
Rashmika - With Kirik Party, she made her Kannada film debut and her attractive appearance and friendly personality quickly made her a national crush.
Sai Pallavi - Actress, dancer, social activist and endearing actress Sai Pallavi does not throw tantrums.
Anushka Shetty - Many people have been moved by her ability to portray a variety of characters on screen and her welcoming demeanor toward her fans.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu - Samantha is a beautiful South Indian model and actress who is well-known for her graceful nature, acting prowess and alluring looks.
Jyothika - She's a stunning actress from the South, but she's also well-known for having pleasant connections with the media.
Priyamani - She is an Indian model and actress who is well-known for her roles in Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films as well as for her kind and gregarious behavior.
Nithya Menen - Nithya is an original actor, endowed by God with natural acting ability. She always strikes up a pose with her fans
Kajal Aggarwal - Kajal gained popularity as an actress in South Indian cinema thanks to her quiet demeanor and the film Magadheera.
Rakulpreet Singh - She has acted in Hindi movies like Yaariyan and De Pyar De and is known for her lack of tantrums and arrogance.
Tamannaah Bhatia - In addition to her work in Tamil and Telugu cinema, Tamannaah has also been in Bollywood films. Her grounded attitude has won her praise from all quarters.
