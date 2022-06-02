Want styling inspo for family or traditional functions? Rashmika Mandanna is here to help...Source: Bollywood
A lightweight printed Lehenga for a friend's family function...Source: Bollywood
When you want to steal the thunder at someone's sangeet night...Source: Bollywood
A classic black simple saree for some traditional party...Source: Bollywood
Attending an engagement party full of Bollywood music? Opt for this one...Source: Bollywood
A sheer and heavily embellished saree is perfect for a cocktail evening or reception party...Source: Bollywood
When you wanna keep it simple and pastel on the festive occasion...Source: Bollywood
Want to attend a birthday party of your friends/colleagues' kids? Opt for something simple...Source: Bollywood
Coorgi or Kodagu saree when attending your Kannada friends' wedding...Source: Bollywood
