Rashmika's ethnic collection

Want styling inspo for family or traditional functions? Rashmika Mandanna is here to help...

Shivani Pawaskar

Lehenga

A lightweight printed Lehenga for a friend's family function...

Diva look

When you want to steal the thunder at someone's sangeet night...

Saree love

A classic black simple saree for some traditional party...

Bright in Whites

Attending an engagement party full of Bollywood music? Opt for this one...

Glitz and glam

A sheer and heavily embellished saree is perfect for a cocktail evening or reception party...

Festive occasions

When you wanna keep it simple and pastel on the festive occasion...

Simplest

Want to attend a birthday party of your friends/colleagues' kids? Opt for something simple...

Kodava saree

Coorgi or Kodagu saree when attending your Kannada friends' wedding...

Thanks For Reading!

