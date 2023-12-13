Animal star Tripti Dimri’s fitness secret and diet plan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 13, 2023

Tripti Dimri is pretty, talented and has created her space in the mainstream industry of Bollywood.

Her fans not only admire her for her great performances, but also for her fit and disciplined lifestyle.

Tripti spends her time in the gym for at least 3-4 days per week.

For her, cardiovascular exercise is important and helps you to become agile.

Doing Yoga is a must for the actress and performs high level Yoga asanas.

Tripti reminds us to stay hydrated throughout the day and hence, drinks a lot of water.

The Laila Majnu star also enjoys dancing and makes it a point to include some dance moves in the exercise routine.

Animal actress Tripti believes in light breakfast and healthy l=uch and hence, includes a lot of vegetables in her lunch meal.

We can surely learn these easy tips to maintain our health, just like Tripti does.

