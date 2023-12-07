Animal star Tripti Dimri’s net worth, educational qualification, boyfriend and more
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 07, 2023
Tripti Dimri has been making headlines for her sizzling chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor in the much loved film Animal.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She debuted as an actress in the comedy Poster Boys, which was directed by Shreyas Talpade.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She co-starred with Avinash Tiwary in the romantic drama Laila Majnu, directed by Imtiaz Ali, in 2018 through which she gained fame.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
At Delhi Public School in Firozabad, Tripti completed her education and she is a University of Delhi, sociology graduate. She later graduated from FTII Pune's acting program.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rumor has it that Tripti is seeing Karnesh Sharma, Anushka Sharma's brother.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She is becoming popular day by day and has a net worth of 2 crore rupees (approx).
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On the 2020 list of The Times of India's 50 Most Desirable Women, she came in at number twenty.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Her latest performance in Animal has been creating a lot of buzz and fans are appreciating her screen presence in the movie.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Animal, Jawan and more Top films that entered Rs 500 crore club in record time
Find Out More