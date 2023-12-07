Animal star Tripti Dimri’s net worth, educational qualification, boyfriend and more

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 07, 2023

Tripti Dimri has been making headlines for her sizzling chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor in the much loved film Animal.

She debuted as an actress in the comedy Poster Boys, which was directed by Shreyas Talpade.

She co-starred with Avinash Tiwary in the romantic drama Laila Majnu, directed by Imtiaz Ali, in 2018 through which she gained fame.

At Delhi Public School in Firozabad, Tripti completed her education and she is a University of Delhi, sociology graduate. She later graduated from FTII Pune's acting program.

Rumor has it that Tripti is seeing Karnesh Sharma, Anushka Sharma's brother.

She is becoming popular day by day and has a net worth of 2 crore rupees (approx).

On the 2020 list of The Times of India's 50 Most Desirable Women, she came in at number twenty.

Her latest performance in Animal has been creating a lot of buzz and fans are appreciating her screen presence in the movie.

