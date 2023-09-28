Animal teaser: Squid Game mask and other TOP 10 GOOSEBUMPS moments from Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna starrer

Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal teaser just dropped online and here are 10 BEST moments from it.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 28, 2023
Just a couple of minutes ago, the Animal teaser dropped and it's so dark and thrilling. Here's looking at some impactful moments.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Geethanjali meets RK's character and it's so damn attractive.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In the first few seconds, we get to know about the layers in RK's character. The way he bluntly stops Geethanjali.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anil is hitting Ranbir who is unfazed and doesn't show any pain on his face.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The moment Anil labels his son as a criminal, it hits you in the gut.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The way Ranbir is standing, isolated from the rest of the family members.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When Anil's character accepts his mistake, Ranbir's replies hint at the impact of abuse.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
We love the long hair look on Ranbir. It's a whistle-worthy entry.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It's a treat to watch Ranbir in rampage mode in Animal with the Doha recital in the background, goosebumps are guaranteed!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Animal Teaser has masks too. It vaguely reminds you of Squid Game and Front Man masks. The only difference is it's feral mask.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When you see that it's Ranbir Kapoor against an army of men and that he is enough, uff.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
No matter how badly bruised he is, Ranbir's character is on a mission and it's linked to his father. And for him, he'll rise from the grave.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bobby has a short glimpse in the end and it's great to see him. He plays the antagonist.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!