Animal teaser: Top 10 frames that prove Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna are the perfect new jodi

Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's pictures from the teaser will leave you excited for the film to release on the big screens.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 28, 2023

Animal teaser: Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna look amazing with each other

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's action thriller film Animal's teaser is out and it has left their fans surprised.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hotness alert

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna will make you adore them.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sizzling hot

Both, Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna look amazing together.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Magical pair

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna jodi will give other popular Bollywood actors a run for their money.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fresh on-screen couple

The two compliment each other quite well.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Awww moment

Rashmika Mandanna has always paired with her co-star Ranbir Kapoor on her social media.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Stunner

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's pictures will make your jaw drop.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Romance

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's on-screen romance will make you fall in love with them.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Charming

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's pictures are irresistible.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Animal star Ranbir Kapoor's top 10 Bollywood movies you should not miss on OTT

 

 Find Out More