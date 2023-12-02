Animal: Things fans are finding problematic in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer
Dec 02, 2023
Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal is finally out in cinemas and fans really have mixed reviews on it.

The movie is definitely good according to some but it does consist of glorification of bad things.

For starters, the movie is filled with violence sequences full of gore and blood, which isn't particularly enjoyable for everyone.

For the same reason, the glorification of such a character doing such things doesn’t fit everyone’s morals.

The movie also includes aspects of toxic masculinity which of course people don’t appreciate, not in 2023.

Another critical review is of Rashmika Mandanna’s character which basically has no agency in the whole movie and exists for the sake of it.

Even though it is an A-rated movie, the movie has way too much gore and gun violence which viewers might find disturbing.

On the first day only the movie reportedly made around 60 crores on the Box Office, beating Pathaan and Gadar 2 and others.

It is the highest ever opener for a Ranbir Kapoor movie, but the question about watching it or not lingers.

