Animal: This sequence between Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna to be one of the highlights

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal to be high on action and romance.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 09, 2023
Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial venture Animal is going to see Ranbir Kapoor in a very different avatar. He is going to the action star who is rugged in every form.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmika Mandanna is going to be the leading lady. It is her biggest Bollywood film so far.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Recently the teaser of the film was released and it left all the fans intrigued.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Now a report in Gulte.com sheds light on a sequence that will be a major highlight of Animal.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The reports suggest that Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's romance on the wedding night will be interrupted by goons.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor will fight with these goons with full-power. He will kick them and even romance Rashmika in-between all of this.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is reported that the director has blended violence and romance quite beautifully in this sequence.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bobby Deol is going to play the villain in Animal.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As the teaser of Animal released, fans couldn't get over Bobby Deol's look as the villain.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anil Kapoor plays a pivotal role in the film. He is Ranbir Kapoor's angry father.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Animal is going to release on December 1, 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is expected that Animal will do very well at the box office and register itself in hits films of 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!