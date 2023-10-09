Animal: This sequence between Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna to be one of the highlights

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal to be high on action and romance.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 09, 2023

Animal coming soon

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial venture Animal is going to see Ranbir Kapoor in a very different avatar. He is going to the action star who is rugged in every form.

The leading lady

Rashmika Mandanna is going to be the leading lady. It is her biggest Bollywood film so far.

Animal teaser

Recently the teaser of the film was released and it left all the fans intrigued.

The highlight sequence

Now a report in Gulte.com sheds light on a sequence that will be a major highlight of Animal.

Wedding night gone wrong

The reports suggest that Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's romance on the wedding night will be interrupted by goons.

Ranbir Kapoor to turn violent

Ranbir Kapoor will fight with these goons with full-power. He will kick them and even romance Rashmika in-between all of this.

The beautiful blend

It is reported that the director has blended violence and romance quite beautifully in this sequence.

Meet the villain

Bobby Deol is going to play the villain in Animal.

Menacing and how

As the teaser of Animal released, fans couldn't get over Bobby Deol's look as the villain.

Animal cast

Anil Kapoor plays a pivotal role in the film. He is Ranbir Kapoor's angry father.

Animal release date

Animal is going to release on December 1, 2023.

Box office prediction

It is expected that Animal will do very well at the box office and register itself in hits films of 2023.

