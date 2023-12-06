Animal to Farrey to Joram - 14 unique stories that hit the big screen in 2023

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 06, 2023

2023 had been an astounding year for Bollywood, we saw a variety of different movies and box office records being broken.

Animal, Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's blockbuster that left everyone mesmerised.

Adipurush, Prabhas, Kriti Sanon in Om Raut's grand period drama was one of the biggest projects of the year.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Amit Sadh's empowering slice-of-life tale, Sukhee was a heartwarming watch.

Zwigato was an emotional movie, a Nandita Das directorial starring Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami.

Farrey, Soumendra Padhi's hard-hitting story starring Alizeh, Zeyn Shaw.

Joram, Manoj Bajpayee's intense survival drama with Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub gave the audience goosebumps.

Yaariyan 2 was a Radhika Rao, Vinay Sapru's modern sibling bond story that too between cousins.

Dono, an Avnish. S. Barjatya's sweet modern love story with Rajveer Deol, Paloma dealt with important relationship concepts.

Dasara starring Nani, Keerthy Suresh in an action-packed thriller which was able to catch viewer’s attention.

Ghost was Dr. Shivaraj Rajkumar's high-octane action spectacle which was never witnessed before.

Manush, an emotional watch, Jeet, Susmita's film blended action, romance and drama.

Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat was another Anurag Kashyap's gripping tale with Alaya F, Vicky Kaushal that left many amused.

Chatrapathi, Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas, Nushrratt Bharuccha in action-packed drama provided a good start to the year.

Starfish by Akhilesh Jaiswal was a tale with Khushalii Kumar, Milind Soman that embraced flaws.

