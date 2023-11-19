Animal to join Jawan, Gadar 2 in showcasing father-son dynamics; will it repeat box office success too?

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 19, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor starrer by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It is very dark and looks intriguing. The buzz is slowly getting back up.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rashmika and Ranbir's chemistry is building the hype. Ranbir and Anil's relationship dynamics have grabbed more eyeballs.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

This one like several other 2023 movie have father-son relationship at core. 2023 movies with this dynamics earned huge. Check list...

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan had father-son dynamics where SRK played the dual role.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan minted Rs 640 crores at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2 also had a huge father-son angle to it. Tara went to Pakistan to get back his son, Jeete.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The movie did a business of Rs 525 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

OMG 2 saw a father fighting against school to include subject of sex education for better awareness.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

OMG 2 made Rs 150 crores at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Satyaprem Ki Katha was a huge hit too. In it Kartik Aaryan and Gajraj Rao's relationship was loved by fans.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The movie did a business of Rs 80.35 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani showcased troubled father-son relationship between Ranveer and Aamir Bashir.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The movie made Rs 153.50 crores at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

12th Fail starring Vikrant Massey also had a beautiful father-son arc in it. The movie earned Rs 45.75 crores worldwide.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Will Animal join the list by becoming a huge box office success?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 ignored Indian crime series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT

 

 Find Out More