Animal to join Jawan, Gadar 2 in showcasing father-son dynamics; will it repeat box office success too?
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 19, 2023
Ranbir Kapoor starrer by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It is very dark and looks intriguing. The buzz is slowly getting back up.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmika and Ranbir's chemistry is building the hype. Ranbir and Anil's relationship dynamics have grabbed more eyeballs.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This one like several other 2023 movie have father-son relationship at core. 2023 movies with this dynamics earned huge. Check list...
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan had father-son dynamics where SRK played the dual role.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan minted Rs 640 crores at the box office.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 also had a huge father-son angle to it. Tara went to Pakistan to get back his son, Jeete.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie did a business of Rs 525 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
OMG 2 saw a father fighting against school to include subject of sex education for better awareness.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
OMG 2 made Rs 150 crores at the box office.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Satyaprem Ki Katha was a huge hit too. In it Kartik Aaryan and Gajraj Rao's relationship was loved by fans.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie did a business of Rs 80.35 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani showcased troubled father-son relationship between Ranveer and Aamir Bashir.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie made Rs 153.50 crores at the box office.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
12th Fail starring Vikrant Massey also had a beautiful father-son arc in it. The movie earned Rs 45.75 crores worldwide.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Will Animal join the list by becoming a huge box office success?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 ignored Indian crime series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT
Find Out More