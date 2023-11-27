Animal, Joram, Salaar: Top 9 most anticipated new movies in December 2023
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 27, 2023
2023 is just a month away to end but it will be full of entertainment as we list the most awaited movies releasing in December.
Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer gangster drama Animal is set to release on 1st December 2023.
Vicky Kaushal’s biographical movie Sam Bahadur based on field marshal Sam Maneshaw is slated to release on 1st December.
Shah Rukh Khan’s third movie of the year Dunki will hit theaters on 21st December.
In a clash with Dunki is Prabhas starrer Salaar releasing on the 22nd of next month.
Suhana Khan’s high school drama The Archies will stream on Netflix on 7th December 2023.
Telugu romance drama Hi Nanna starring Mrunal Thakur and Nani will open in cinemas on 7th December.
Manoj Bajpayee’s Joram is set to release in theaters on 8th December 2023.
Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom will release on 22nd December 2023.
Telugu language Extra Ordinary Man starring Nithin will release in theaters on 8th December 2023.
