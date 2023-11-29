Animal: Top 10 things to know about Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol new movie

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 29, 2023

Animal is directed by the director of Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh, Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and others.

Animal is set to release on the first of December alongside Sam Bahadur.

Ranbir is expected to play a complex character with multiple layers which will definitely be fun to watch.

Meanwhile, Rashmika’s character, Geetanjali as said by the director will be that of Ranbir’s lover and the person who knows him better than his family even.

We could catch a small glimpse of Bobby Deol’s character who is expected to be the antagonist of the movie.

The plot is expected to revolve around Ranbir’s character going rogue after a fractured relationship with his father.

Advance booking is open for the movie and it is performing well according to the advance booking numbers as of now.

Sandeep’s previous characters like Kabir Singh have received some criticism as the role apparently glorified toxic masculinity and domestic violence.

During an event, we saw Rashmika defending both of Sandeep’s previous movies, saying they weren't really that violent and you can expect something similar from Animal.

