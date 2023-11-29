Animal: Top 10 things to know about Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol new movie
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 29, 2023
Animal is directed by the director of Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh, Sandeep Reddy Vanga.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and others.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Animal is set to release on the first of December alongside Sam Bahadur.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir is expected to play a complex character with multiple layers which will definitely be fun to watch.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Meanwhile, Rashmika’s character, Geetanjali as said by the director will be that of Ranbir’s lover and the person who knows him better than his family even.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
We could catch a small glimpse of Bobby Deol’s character who is expected to be the antagonist of the movie.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The plot is expected to revolve around Ranbir’s character going rogue after a fractured relationship with his father.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Advance booking is open for the movie and it is performing well according to the advance booking numbers as of now.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sandeep’s previous characters like Kabir Singh have received some criticism as the role apparently glorified toxic masculinity and domestic violence.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
During an event, we saw Rashmika defending both of Sandeep’s previous movies, saying they weren't really that violent and you can expect something similar from Animal.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Paatal Lok and other Top 10 popular controversial web series to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Find Out More