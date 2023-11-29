Animal: Top reasons why Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga film is high on hype despite A certificate

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 29, 2023

Animal is seeing immense craze in advance bookings

The trailer of Animal with its emotions and violence has got thunderous response

Fans are keen to see Bobby Deol in the role of the main villain

Ranbir Kapoor seems to have delivered an awesome performance

Vanga fans are curious to know about the level of violence in the movie

Bobby Deol's body is also getting a lot of attention

We have the combination of Ranbir Kapoor, Arijit Singh and Pritam

The Punjabi song of B Praak is a huge hit with everyone

Ranbir Kapoor has been praised to the skies

It has the fresh pairing of Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna

