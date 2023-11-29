Animal: Top reasons why Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga film is high on hype despite A certificate
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 29, 2023
Animal is seeing immense craze in advance bookings
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The trailer of Animal with its emotions and violence has got thunderous response
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans are keen to see Bobby Deol in the role of the main villain
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor seems to have delivered an awesome performance
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vanga fans are curious to know about the level of violence in the movie
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bobby Deol's body is also getting a lot of attention
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
We have the combination of Ranbir Kapoor, Arijit Singh and Pritam
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Punjabi song of B Praak is a huge hit with everyone
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor has been praised to the skies
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It has the fresh pairing of Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Check the highest-paid actors in South Korea in 2023
Find Out More