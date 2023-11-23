Animal Trailer: Reasons why Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor starrer could be another box office biggie of 2023
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 23, 2023
Animal is one of the most awaited movies. Ranbir, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol starrer movie was initially scheduled for August release but was postponed.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Today, finally, the makers released the Animal Trailer. Here's what can make it another blockbuster of 2023.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The first thing that we see is the father-son relationship which is at the core of Animal. Anil plays the absent-abusive father while Ranbir plays his son.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir aka Balbir worships his father. He doesn't see his toxicity as wrong but as room for improvement. Balbir will do anything to please his Papa.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There's family drama involved as well. The need for validation from parents means much to Indians. And it is pulsating in Animal and how!
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The relationship dynamics will also impact the audience it seems. Be it between RK-Anil, RK-Rashmika or others.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As seen in the trailer, each character seems to have a defined role. Be it Ranbir's mom, Anil, Bobby Deol or Rashmika Mandanna.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The action in Animal is massy and gore. Ranbir is fab and it would be a treat to watch him being ruthless.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There must be a redemption arc for Ranbir and Anil. The trailer hints at it. It would be captivating.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor is going to unleash his best to date, as far as the Animal trailer goes.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The theme is intense, very intense. Family ties, blood relations and the extent of it will be seen in Animal.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
BGM and the soundtrack of Animal is already a hit. But with visuals, it will be something else. It promises a big-screen experience.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bobby Deol is also bringing his A-game and it is also the year of Deols. Bobby Deol had less screen space in the trailer but it promises so much more.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The face-off between Bobby Deol and Ranbir Kapoor would be a treat to watch. Two men at the centre of the powerplay. One morally grey and one the antagonist.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 11 best Bollywood debuts that gave us the finest actors
Find Out More