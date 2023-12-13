Animal: Tripti Dimri and other other lesser known ladies from Sandeep Reddy Vanga reel world
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 13, 2023
Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri have become one of the most talked about actresses after the release of their film Animal.
But along with them, there were other female leads as well who left an impact on us with their thrilling performances and screen presence.
Charu Shankar played the role of Ranbir Kapoor’s onscreen mother, Jyoti Singh and was an important character in the film.
Saloni Batra was Ranbir’s elder sister on screen and managed to grab attention with her stellar acting style.
Tannaz Davoodi was the singer who appeared in the song Jamal Kudu. She has been a Persian actress as well as a dancer.
Shaban Haroon plays the role of the first wife of Abrar. She was born in London but gets her heritage from Pakistan and Indian ancestors.
Shafina Shah played the role of the second wife of Abrar and is actually a Pakistani actress, model and a TV presenter.
Mansi Taxak was the third wife of Abrar in the film Animal and made her Bollywood debut through Pathaan as John Abraham’s wife.
