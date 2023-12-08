Animal US-Canada box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor movie to beat Jawan this weekend? Baahubali 2 out of reach?
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 08, 2023
Animal is wreaking havoc at the box office. And not just in India but also abroad.
Bobby Deol is also getting a lot of praise for his acting chops in Animal.
Rashmika Mandanna has received a mixed response for her stint in Animal but it is one of her finest.
Triptii Dimri is getting an amazing response. She has become a national crush.
Animal has managed to beat Baahubali. Baahubali earned Rs $8.48M while Animal made $9.28M. Animal is at number 9 while Baahubali is at 10.
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has minted $10.60M in the US and Canada. RARKPK is at number 8.
Aamir Khan starrer PK did a business of $10.62M. Anushka Sharma movie is placed at number 7.
Padmaavat starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor earned Rs $12.17M. The film is at number 6.
Dangal made a box office collection of $12.19M. Aamir Khan movie is at number 5.
Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara starrer Jawan collected $15.23M. It is put at number 4.
Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer RRR minted $15.34M. It is at number 3.
Pathaan is placed second with a box office collection of $17.49M.
Baahubali 2 collected $22M in the US and Canada.
For now, beating Baahubali 2's record seems too far for Animal.
