Animal vs Sam Bahadur advance booking: Who is winning the big box office clash?
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 29, 2023
December 1st 2023 will see a clash between Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal and Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur in theaters.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Both films releasing on the same day have different genres attracting audiences with different tastes, choices, and interests.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
While one is an epic gore gangster drama another is a biographical film about India’s field marshal Sam Maneskshaw.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Advance booking of Animal and Sam Bahadur has commenced prompting curiosity about which film has attracted more masses.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
With two days away from the release Animal has already sold 1,82,000 tickets as of Tuesday at 8.30 PM.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Animal has surpassed Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 record of selling 1,22,000 tickets in advance booking.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial has grossed Rs 13.95 crore from advance booking.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sam Bahadur has garnered an estimated nationwide collection of Rs 64 lakh from the sale of 18,861 tickets in advance booking.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Although its initial progress is gradual, the advance box office figures suggest a promising run for the film.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Sam Bahadur delves into the life of India's first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film has attracted significant attention, and Vicky Kaushal's portrayal of the iconic figure has been commended for its authenticity and depth.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 new movies, web series releasing on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT in December 2023
Find Out More