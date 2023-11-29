Animal vs Sam Bahadur advance booking: Who is winning the big box office clash?

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 29, 2023

December 1st 2023 will see a clash between Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal and Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur in theaters.

Both films releasing on the same day have different genres attracting audiences with different tastes, choices, and interests.

While one is an epic gore gangster drama another is a biographical film about India’s field marshal Sam Maneskshaw.

Advance booking of Animal and Sam Bahadur has commenced prompting curiosity about which film has attracted more masses.

With two days away from the release Animal has already sold 1,82,000 tickets as of Tuesday at 8.30 PM.

Animal has surpassed Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 record of selling 1,22,000 tickets in advance booking.

Reportedly, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial has grossed Rs 13.95 crore from advance booking.

Sam Bahadur has garnered an estimated nationwide collection of Rs 64 lakh from the sale of 18,861 tickets in advance booking.

Although its initial progress is gradual, the advance box office figures suggest a promising run for the film.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Sam Bahadur delves into the life of India's first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw.

The film has attracted significant attention, and Vicky Kaushal's portrayal of the iconic figure has been commended for its authenticity and depth.

