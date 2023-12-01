Animal vs Sam Bahadur box office collection day 1 early estimates
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 01, 2023
It is a big day as Animal and Sam Bahadur have made it to the theatres together. Bollywood film clashes do draw a lot of attention.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sam Bahadur starring Vicky Kaushal is a biographical war drama based on Sam Manekshaw, he was the first Field Marshal in Indian Army.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As the movie released, it has only received positive reviews from all corners. Vicky's performance has been lauded a lot.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
BollywoodLife gave Sam Bahadur three out of five stars.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
But as per the predictions coming in, Sam Bahadur may not perform as well as Ranbir Kapoor's Animal.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ormax Media's box office forecast suggests that Sam Bahadur will mint around Rs 4.9 crore on its opening day.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor's commercial film Animal will make a lot more than Sam Bahadur.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The forecast suggests that Animal will make around Rs 48.7 crore at the box office on its opening day.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
BollywoodLife has given Animal three and a half stars out of five.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor's zabardast performance and his never-seen-before avatar is the highlight of the film.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmika Mandanna plays the leading lady in Animal and her performance has been lauded too.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
While both the films deserve equal commercial success, we hope Sam Bahadur picks up pace at the box office.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Christmas party playlist 2023: The best songs to play while you hang with your gang
Find Out More