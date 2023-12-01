Animal vs Sam Bahadur box office collection day 1 early estimates

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 01, 2023

It is a big day as Animal and Sam Bahadur have made it to the theatres together. Bollywood film clashes do draw a lot of attention.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sam Bahadur starring Vicky Kaushal is a biographical war drama based on Sam Manekshaw, he was the first Field Marshal in Indian Army.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

As the movie released, it has only received positive reviews from all corners. Vicky's performance has been lauded a lot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

BollywoodLife gave Sam Bahadur three out of five stars.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

But as per the predictions coming in, Sam Bahadur may not perform as well as Ranbir Kapoor's Animal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ormax Media's box office forecast suggests that Sam Bahadur will mint around Rs 4.9 crore on its opening day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor's commercial film Animal will make a lot more than Sam Bahadur.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The forecast suggests that Animal will make around Rs 48.7 crore at the box office on its opening day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

BollywoodLife has given Animal three and a half stars out of five.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranbir Kapoor's zabardast performance and his never-seen-before avatar is the highlight of the film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rashmika Mandanna plays the leading lady in Animal and her performance has been lauded too.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

While both the films deserve equal commercial success, we hope Sam Bahadur picks up pace at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Christmas party playlist 2023: The best songs to play while you hang with your gang

 

 Find Out More