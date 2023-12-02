Animal vs Sam Bahadur box office collection day 1: Ranbir Kapoor new movie makes 10 times of Vicky Kaushal starrer

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 02, 2023

Sam Bahadur also released on 1st December. It is a biographical drama movie based on field marshal Sam Manekshaw. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Animal, on the other hand, is a gangster movie with family drama. Ranbir plays the son who worships his absent-abusive father.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sam Bahadur movie is directed by Meghna Gulzar who aces films based on real-life stories. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Animal, on the other hand, is a movie directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. He is known for violence and dark movies. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The day 1 box office collections of Animal and Sam Bahadur are out.   

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal has minted Rs 61 crores at the box office. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

On the other hand, Sam Bahadur, as per Sacnilk report has minted Rs 5.50 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In comparison with Sam Bahadur, Animal has made 10 times the box office collection of Vicky starrer. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sam Bahadur is expected to have a better Saturday. Vicky Kaushal's performance is being praised by fans and how! 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Animal has taken a flying start. The first Saturday seems good too. It is likely to make more than Rs 20 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sam Bahadur has a slow start but the collections might improve due to word of mouth. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Which of the recent releases have you watched already? Tweet to us @bollywood_life and let us know.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Loved Animal? Now watch these Top 10 gangster movies on OTT 

 

 Find Out More