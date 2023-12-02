Animal vs Sam Bahadur box office collection day 1: Ranbir Kapoor new movie makes 10 times of Vicky Kaushal starrer
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 02, 2023
Sam Bahadur also released on 1st December. It is a biographical drama movie based on field marshal Sam Manekshaw.
Animal, on the other hand, is a gangster movie with family drama. Ranbir plays the son who worships his absent-abusive father.
Sam Bahadur movie is directed by Meghna Gulzar who aces films based on real-life stories.
Animal, on the other hand, is a movie directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. He is known for violence and dark movies.
The day 1 box office collections of Animal and Sam Bahadur are out.
Ranbir Kapoor's Animal has minted Rs 61 crores at the box office.
On the other hand, Sam Bahadur, as per Sacnilk report has minted Rs 5.50 crores.
In comparison with Sam Bahadur, Animal has made 10 times the box office collection of Vicky starrer.
Sam Bahadur is expected to have a better Saturday. Vicky Kaushal's performance is being praised by fans and how!
Animal has taken a flying start. The first Saturday seems good too. It is likely to make more than Rs 20 crore.
Sam Bahadur has a slow start but the collections might improve due to word of mouth.
Which of the recent releases have you watched already? Tweet to us @bollywood_life and let us know.
