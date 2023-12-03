Animal vs Sam Bahadur box office collection: Vicky Kaushal new movie shows better growth than Ranbir Kapoor starrer 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 03, 2023

Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most graphically violent movies of all time. But fans are still watching it and loving it. 

Sam Bahadur movie starring Vicky Kaushal released on 1st December as well and has been winning hearts too. 

Vicky, especially, is getting lots of praise for essaying the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw to the T. 

Talking about Animal box office collection, it had a terrific opening of Rs 63.8 crore. 

Day 1 Sam Bahadur box office collection stands around Rs 6.25 crores. 

On day 2, Animal has held the fort stronger. As per Sacnilk, the movie minted Rs 66.59 crore on its first Saturday.

Sam Bahadur, on the other hand, made Rs 9.5 crores as per Sacnilk's rough estimates. 

However, Sam Bahadur has shown better growth than Animal.

Animal has shown about 4.37 percent growth. 

Sam Bahadur has seen an approximate spike of 52 percent. So, Sam Bahadur has registered better growth.  

Animal is a fictional story which explores darker themes while Sam Bahadur is a biographical drama based on the life of Sam Manekshaw. 

Did you watch Animal and Sam Bahadur?  

