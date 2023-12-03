Animal vs Sam Bahadur box office collection: Vicky Kaushal new movie shows better growth than Ranbir Kapoor starrer
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 03, 2023
Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most graphically violent movies of all time. But fans are still watching it and loving it.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sam Bahadur movie starring Vicky Kaushal released on 1st December as well and has been winning hearts too.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vicky, especially, is getting lots of praise for essaying the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw to the T.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Talking about Animal box office collection, it had a terrific opening of Rs 63.8 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Day 1 Sam Bahadur box office collection stands around Rs 6.25 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On day 2, Animal has held the fort stronger. As per Sacnilk, the movie minted Rs 66.59 crore on its first Saturday.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sam Bahadur, on the other hand, made Rs 9.5 crores as per Sacnilk's rough estimates.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
However, Sam Bahadur has shown better growth than Animal.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Animal has shown about 4.37 percent growth.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sam Bahadur has seen an approximate spike of 52 percent. So, Sam Bahadur has registered better growth.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Animal is a fictional story which explores darker themes while Sam Bahadur is a biographical drama based on the life of Sam Manekshaw.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Did you watch Animal and Sam Bahadur?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Mission Raniganj and other movies on real life heroic incidents on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more OTT
Find Out More