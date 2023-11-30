Animal vs Sam Bahadur box office day 1: Ranbir Kapoor film to fly, word of mouth to save Vicky Kaushal movie?
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 30, 2023
December 1, 2023 will be all about Animal vs Sam Bahadur at the box office.
Ranbir Kapoor's revenge drama is one of the highly anticipated films. The trailer left fans intrigued.
On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal's movie is a war drama based on the life of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw.
All the eyes are on the box office clash as both are high-budget films with potential to kill it at theatres.
Ranbir Kapoor's movie is expected to make Rs 35 to Rs 40 crore on opening day.
However, trade expert Taran Adarsh reveals that Sam Bahadur's advance booking is barely 10 percent of Animal.
But there is hope and positive word of mouth can help Sam Bahadur to perform well at the box office.
Another trade expert Girish Wankhede revealed to the portal that Animal will go past Rs 100 crore mark in three days.
Animal stars Bobby Deol as the dreaded antagonist.
Rashmika Mandanna plays the leading lady opposite Ranbir Kapoor.
Sam Bahadur cast includes Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra and more apart from Vicky Kaushal.
Sam Bahadur has been helmed by Meghna Gulzar. The team is going all out to create maximum buzz.
