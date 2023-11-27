Animal, WAR, Baahubali and Top Indian movies with longest action sequences

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 27, 2023

Animal has an 18-minute long action scene before the interval

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The train sequence of Pathaan had action for almost 15 minutes

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In Dhaakad, Kangana Ranaut did an action scene of 14 minutes

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The action of Jawan was even praised by Hollywood critics

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bajirao Mastani had a 20-minute long Battle of Bundelkhand sequence

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ra.One in 2011 gave some super action scenes loaded with VFX

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The entry scene of Khalid in WAR was simply awesome

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Myanmar battle in URI-The Surgical Strike was more than 10 minutes

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baahubali was loved for its epic war sequence

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan's entry in Ek Tha Tiger was one of the best

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Animal, A-rated movies that were massive hits on Box Office

 

 Find Out More