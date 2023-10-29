Anjali Arora to Sushmita Sen: Top 10 most searched personalities on Google in 2023

Anjali Arora, Lalit Modi, Nupur Sharma, Abdu Rozik, Sushmita Sen and more celebs who were the most searched personalities on Google in 2023.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 29, 2023

Anjali Arora

Popular Indian influencer Anjali Arora's obscene video went viral in 2022.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sushmita Sen

She made a comeback in the OTT series Aarya and also made headlines for her relationship with Lalit Modi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amber Heard

She is the most searched women in the world after her much-publicized defamation suit with her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pravin Tambe

Veteran leg spinner Pravin Tambe became the oldest-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) debutant at 41 age.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra politician Eknath Shinde became a CM and Shiv Sena head.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rishi Sunak

He became the first non-white Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after Liz Truss resigned in 2022.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lalit Modi

He grabbed a lot of attention for his relationship with Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen in 2022.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Droupadi Murmu

BJP’s Droupadi Murmu became the first tribal community and the second woman after Pratibha Patil to serve as the President of India in 2022.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nupur Sharma

She went from a promising BJP candidate and became one of the most controversial women in India.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abdu Rozik

Bigg Boss 16 fame gained prominence for his participation in Salman Khan's reality show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Friends star Matthew Perry and other celebs who died in the most shocking ways

 

 Find Out More