Anupam Kher wins hearts with his ‘Hindi Medium’ charm at Cannes 2025

Priyanshu Ranjan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 14, 2025

Just like many other celebs Anupam Kher was also seen attending the ongoing Cannes Film Festival.

Kher can also be seen posing with the DDA sign board at the Carlton Cannes Beach Club in an elegant all black outfit.

Anupam Kher recently posted a video on Instagram which has caught the internet off-guard and in awe.

In the clip, the 70 year old actor can be seen flipping through a magazine which is a Cannes special edition magazine.

Later on in the video the veteran actor can be seen beaming with joy all over his after spotting a photo of himself in the magazine.

Kher says in the video “Friends, I have a photo in Cannes. Let me show it to you,” with genuine excitement in his voice.

As he reads through the magazine, Kher is seen having a moment of realization and says to himself “Where did this boy from Shimla come from?”

The 70 year old actor captioned the post “I have always looked at my life like a film. At an early stage of my humble beginnings it helped me go into a dream world.”

His captions read “Ignore the small-town Hindi medium boy’s pronunciation of English words and ENJOY the content”

Anupam Kher aside from being known for his raw and flawless acting has also directed a film Tanvi The Great.

