Anupama Parameswaran's upcoming films you must know about
| Feb 22, 2025
Anupama Parameswaran is a talented actress known for her expressive and versatile performance in south Indian cinema.
Here are the list of her upcoming projects.
Paradha, directed by Praveen Kandregula, explores women intertwined with fictional folklore.
J.S.K.- Janaki v/s State of Kerala is a legal thriller film.
The Pet Detective is a romantic comedy Malayalam film.
Bison is a tamil sports drama starring Anupama alongside Dhruv Vikarm.
Lockdown is among the highly awaited films this year.
Dragon is a comedy drama film directed by Ashwath Marimuthu.
Parasakthi features Anupama in a prominent role.
Anupama Parameswaran was last seen in Tillu Square.
