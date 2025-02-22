Anupama Parameswaran's upcoming films you must know about

Shivi Paswan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 22, 2025

Anupama Parameswaran is a talented actress known for her expressive and versatile performance in south Indian cinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Here are the list of her upcoming projects.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Paradha, directed by Praveen Kandregula, explores women intertwined with fictional folklore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

J.S.K.- Janaki v/s State of Kerala is a legal thriller film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Pet Detective is a romantic comedy Malayalam film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bison is a tamil sports drama starring Anupama alongside Dhruv Vikarm.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lockdown is among the highly awaited films this year.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dragon is a comedy drama film directed by Ashwath Marimuthu.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Parasakthi features Anupama in a prominent role.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anupama Parameswaran was last seen in Tillu Square.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Sreeleela's TOP 10 ethnic wear looks you must try

 

 Find Out More