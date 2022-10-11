Rupali Ganguly who plays the role of Anupamaa in the show is seen crying with much ease and wins hearts with her on-point performance.Source: Bollywood
Pranali Rathod aka Akshara Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is seen crying and showcasing emotions easily.Source: Bollywood
Sumbul Touqeer Khan aka Imlie was convincing when she used to cry.Source: Bollywood
Mouni Roy who played a Naagin in the show manages to move the viewers when she cries.Source: Bollywood
Ayesha Singh aka Sai of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin showcases that crying is an art!Source: Bollywood
Smriti Irani aka Tulsi Virani knows how to win hearts with a single drop of tears.Source: Bollywood
Dipika Kakkar aka Simar of Sasural Simar Ka is hands-on while crying.Source: Bollywood
Hina Khan aka Akshara Naitik Goenka is one of the most popular bahus was amazing in every way when it came to crying.Source: Bollywood
