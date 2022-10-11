Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly who plays the role of Anupamaa in the show is seen crying with much ease and wins hearts with her on-point performance.

Janhvi Sharma

Akshara Goenka

Pranali Rathod aka Akshara Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is seen crying and showcasing emotions easily.

Imlie

Sumbul Touqeer Khan aka Imlie was convincing when she used to cry.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy who played a Naagin in the show manages to move the viewers when she cries.

Sai

Ayesha Singh aka Sai of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin showcases that crying is an art!

Smriti Irani

Smriti Irani aka Tulsi Virani knows how to win hearts with a single drop of tears.

Dipika Kakkar

Dipika Kakkar aka Simar of Sasural Simar Ka is hands-on while crying.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan aka Akshara Naitik Goenka is one of the most popular bahus was amazing in every way when it came to crying.

