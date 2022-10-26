Pretty Madalsa

Anupamaa fame actress Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya knows to take everyone's breath away with her pretty looks.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Cutie in blue

We love the blue printed skirt that the actress has worn. If you are going to the restaurant for a lunch then wear this outfit.

Source: Bollywood

Bright white skirt

This outfit is perfect if you are planning to go on a brunch with your partner.

Source: Bollywood

Effortless and how

Beauty lies in being and dressing up simple. Madalsa looks stunning in this white crop top and blue skirt.

Source: Bollywood

Black skirt

Your wardrobe is surely not complete if you do not have a black skirt. Complete the look with golden heels.

Source: Bollywood

Date look

If you are planning to go on a date with your beloved then bookmark this look by the actress.

Source: Bollywood

Ravishing

Doesn't Madalsa look sultry in this particular photo? She always get praises for her pretty looks

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bollywood divas who nailed risque blouses

 Find Out More