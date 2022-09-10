It’s Anurag Kashyap’s birthday and have a look at the women who hold a special place in director’s lifeSource: Bollywood
Actress and director’s ex wife Kalki has worked with Anurag in many films. Few to name are Dev D, That Girl in Yellow Boots and moreSource: Bollywood
Aarti Bajaj is also an ex-wife of Anurag Kashyap. She is a film editor. The duo got married in 1997 and called it quits in 2009Source: Bollywood
Aaliyah is Anurag Kashyap and Aarti Bajaj’s daughter. She is a content creator and an influencer on YouTubeSource: Bollywood
Anurag Kashyap’s sister Anubhuti Kashyap is his biggest support system. His sister is a film maker herself and her upcoming movie is Doctor G starring Ayushmann KhuranaSource: Bollywood
Taapsee and Anurag together have done Manmarziyaan and Dobara. They both share a great friendshipSource: Bollywood
Mandana is a great friend of Anurag Kashyap and supported him during his hard timesSource: Bollywood
