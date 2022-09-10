Special women in Anurag Kashyap’s life

It’s Anurag Kashyap’s birthday and have a look at the women who hold a special place in director’s life

Kalki Koechlin

Actress and director’s ex wife Kalki has worked with Anurag in many films. Few to name are Dev D, That Girl in Yellow Boots and more

Aarti Bajaj

Aarti Bajaj is also an ex-wife of Anurag Kashyap. She is a film editor. The duo got married in 1997 and called it quits in 2009

Aaliyah Kashyap

Aaliyah is Anurag Kashyap and Aarti Bajaj’s daughter. She is a content creator and an influencer on YouTube

Anubhuti Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap’s sister Anubhuti Kashyap is his biggest support system. His sister is a film maker herself and her upcoming movie is Doctor G starring Ayushmann Khurana

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee and Anurag together have done Manmarziyaan and Dobara. They both share a great friendship

Mandana Karimi

Mandana is a great friend of Anurag Kashyap and supported him during his hard times

