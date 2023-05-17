Most beautiful Bollywood on-screen brides ever
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 17, 2023
Bollywood undoubtedly has played a huge role in our wedding fashion picks.
Take a look at the top bridal looks of Bollywood actresses on-screen.
Anushka Sharma wore a pretty embellished lehenga in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Jodhaa Akbar was shown as a Rajasthani bride.
Deepika Padukone wore a 30 kg lehenga in Padmaavat and was the prettiest bride.
No one can forget Rani Mukerji's red lehenga in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.
Alia Bhatt's wedding dress from Raazi was just elegant.
Sonam Kapoor’s outfit in Dolly Ki Doli was very elegant.
Kajol gave a new definition to the meaning of bridal saree in My Name Is Khan.
Kalki Koechlin as a bride in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was the prettiest.
Kareena Kapoor Khan in Veere Di Wedding looked chic and classy.
Kareena's bridal outfit in 3 Idiots was very cute.
