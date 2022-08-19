B-town actresses who did not change their surnames post wedding

From Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif to Anushka Sharma; here is a list of B-town actresses who did not change their surnames post wedding.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma got married to Virat Kohli and did not change her surname.

Katrina Kaif

Tiger 3 actress Katrina Kaif got married to Vicky Kaushal in December last year. She did not add her husband's surname to her name.

Alia Bhatt

Darlings actress Alia Bhatt who married Ranbir Kapoor in April 2022 did not change her surname post-wedding.

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan got married to Siddharth Roy Kapur in 2012 and did not change her surname.

Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan walked down the aisle with Kunal Kemmu but did not choose her husband's surname.

Patralekhaa

Rajkummar Rao's wife Patralekhaa chose not to add her husband's name to her name.

