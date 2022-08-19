From Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif to Anushka Sharma; here is a list of B-town actresses who did not change their surnames post wedding.Source: Bollywood
Anushka Sharma got married to Virat Kohli and did not change her surname.Source: Bollywood
Tiger 3 actress Katrina Kaif got married to Vicky Kaushal in December last year. She did not add her husband's surname to her name.Source: Bollywood
Darlings actress Alia Bhatt who married Ranbir Kapoor in April 2022 did not change her surname post-wedding.Source: Bollywood
Vidya Balan got married to Siddharth Roy Kapur in 2012 and did not change her surname.Source: Bollywood
Soha Ali Khan walked down the aisle with Kunal Kemmu but did not choose her husband's surname.Source: Bollywood
Rajkummar Rao's wife Patralekhaa chose not to add her husband's name to her name.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!