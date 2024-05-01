Anushka Sharma and other famous actresses who married cricketers
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the power couples of both the Bollywood and Cricket world after they tied the knot in 2017.
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the knot in January 2023, making it official after their dating phase.
Natasha Stankovic, a Serbian dancer and model who has appeared in a lot of Bollywood movies tied the knot with Hardit Pandiya on January 1st, 2020.
Hazel Keech, a British Model who appears in Bollywood movies started a new chapter in her life after marrying Yuvraj Singh in 2016.
Sharmila Tagore set the trend way back in the past when she married cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi
Geeta Barsa and Harbhajan Singh’s love story culminated into something real when they married each other in 2015.
Sagarika Ghatge exchanged vows with Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan with an elegant wedding in 2017.
Reena Roy married Mohsin Khan, a Pakistani cricketer in 1983 but the couple divorced just after 2 years.
Former Miss India and famous actress Sangeeta Bijlani married Mohammad Azharuddin in 1996 but the couple divorced after 14 years.
