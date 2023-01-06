Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika's first pictures get leaked, break the internet

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika's newest photos are out and they are totally unmissable. Take a look at the same right here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 06, 2023

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's Vrindavan trip

The power couple had gone for a spiritual trip to Vrindavan and the photos of the pair with baby Vamika leaked online.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Unseen photo of Vamika

Fans of Anushka and Virat have called them the 'most humble' pair post they saw cute photos of Vamika on social media.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vamika blessed

Reportedly, Anushka, Virat with their daughter Vamika visited Baba Neem Karoli ashram in Vrindavan to seek blessings.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Virat and Vamika looked cute

Vamika was being cradled by dad Virat too who had worn a brown coloured jacket, teamed with a black cap and trousers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Donate blankets

Virat and Anushka have also done charity by donating blankets and getting Vamika blessed.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Second visit to Baba Neem Karoli Ashram

Reportedly, the pair had visited Baba Neem Karoli Ashram in Uttrakhand back on November 22.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vamika's face protected

Wherever Anushka and Virat's daughter Vamika's photos were visible, it was covered with an emoji.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The couple return to Mumbai

Reportedly, the couple is back in Mumbai post receiving blessings from the priest.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kohli family blessed

The priest had put a veil around Anushka as she and her family sought blessings of the divine.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

About the pair

They got married in Italy back on December 11, 2017, and were blessed with Vamika in January 2021.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam, Sumbul Touqeer and more most dramebaaz contestants on the show

 

 Find Out More