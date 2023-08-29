Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's Top 10 pictures that are pure love

Virat and Anushka are one of the most loved celebrity couples in India. Here's a look at their precious moments.

Aparna Parihar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 29, 2023

Wedding

Anushka and Virat got married in Borgo Finocchieto on December 11, 2017.

Little One

They welcomed their daughter Vamika in 2021.

Sassy

Anushka and Virat set the temperatures soaring with their picture.

Enchanting

The couple continue to enchant us with their heartwarming moments.

Comfort First

The couple exudes chic comfort as they pose together.

Chemistry

Their happiness and palpable chemistry shine bright.

Endearing

Anushka gives a peck on Virat’s cheek at what appears to be a fun backdrop.

Virushka

Anushka and Virat are the complete epitome of romance and grace.

Cool and Comfy

Anushka often shares a glimpse of their delightful vacations.

Winsome

Another cute picture that captures the bond they share.

Thanks For Reading!

