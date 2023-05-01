Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's Top 10 romantic moments

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 01, 2023

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma set some major couple goals.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The couple twinned in white t-shirt but Virat’s tee has initial of his wife with a red heart.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Recently both matched steps on a Punjabi song in a gym but Virat twisted his leg and Anushka couldn’t control her laughter.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Virat and Anushka redefine love and affection in a relationship.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

This is one of Virushka’s cutest pictures.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Both were captured sharing some kitchen chores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

They share a warm and loving relationship.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The couple exudes love with their Karwa chauth post.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Virat and Anushka are all smiles in the sun.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on a picnic with their girl Vamika.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 actors and their biggest career mistakes

 

 Find Out More