Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's Top 10 romantic moments
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 01, 2023
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma set some major couple goals.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The couple twinned in white t-shirt but Virat’s tee has initial of his wife with a red heart.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Recently both matched steps on a Punjabi song in a gym but Virat twisted his leg and Anushka couldn’t control her laughter.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Virat and Anushka redefine love and affection in a relationship.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This is one of Virushka’s cutest pictures.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Both were captured sharing some kitchen chores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
They share a warm and loving relationship.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The couple exudes love with their Karwa chauth post.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Virat and Anushka are all smiles in the sun.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on a picnic with their girl Vamika.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 actors and their biggest career mistakes
Find Out More