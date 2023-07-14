Anushka Sharma, Bipasha Basu and more top actresses who played ghost in movies

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 14, 2023

Bipasha Basu is on the list of the Bollywood actresses who have played ghost in Alone.

Anushka Sharma in Pari played the role of a ghost.

Back in 2013, Konkona Sen Sharma played ghost in the movie Ek Thi Daayan.

Isha Koppikar played the ghost in the movie Krishna Cottage.

Malini Sharma played the role of Malini who was the ex-girlfriend of Aditya Dhanraj (Dino Morea) in Raaz.

Shabana Azmi played the role of a witch in “Makdee”

Kareena Kapoor Khan played glamorous Rosy in Talaash, who was a ghost later in the end.

Tabu in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 played a ghost.

Vidya Balan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa played Monjolika.

Parineeti Chopra in Golmaal Returns played the role of a ghost.

