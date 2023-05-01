Anushka Sharma's birthday: Top 10 heartwarming snaps shared by Virat Kohli

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 01, 2023

Virat Kohli wished his wife Anushka Sharma in the most adorable and romantic way. Here, take a look at the snaps posted by him.

Virat posted unseen snaps of wife Anushka and revealed that he likes her madness.

Anushka in this frame is laughing out loudly wearing a white dress while Virat is seen hiding his face in her tresses.

Virat madly loves Anushka and is always rooting for his wife.

Virat captured the different moods of wife Anushka.

Virat in his cheesy birthday post for his wife Anushka spoke about how he loves her, 'thick' and 'thin' and that she is his everything.

Virat and Anushka got married on December 11, 2017, in Italy.

The pair post four years of marriage was blessed with Vamika in 2021.

Virat is known to be very protective of his wife Anushka.

Virat and Anushka recently had gone to Bangalore for a lunch date.

