Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif – Meet the richest actress with 123 percent higher net worth in 2024
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 23, 2024
Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone are the most popular actresses in Bollywood.
In this web, we shall see which Bollywood leading lady is the richest of the three of them.
Firstly, let's talk about Katrina Kaif. The actress reportedly charges around Rs 3 crore to Rs 3.5 crore per movie.
She has also launched a make-up line in association with Nykaa which has grossed over Rs 100 crore.
Apart from that, Katrina Kaif has several brand endorsements worth crores.
Katrina Kaif reportedly has a net worth of Rs 224 crore. That's in 2024.
Now, let's check out Anushka Sharma's net worth and assets.
Media reports claim that Anushka Sharma allegedly charges around Rs 13 to 15 crores per film.
She also had a production house called Clean Slate Filmz but she backed out last year.
Anushka Sharma has a clothing line called Nush and she is a brand ambassador for Myntra, Puma and more brands.
Anushka Sharma's net worth in 2024 is said to be around Rs 306 crores.
Now, let's check out the net worth and assets of Deepika Padukone.
The Fighter actress is one of the A-listers of Bollywood with multiple movies in her kitty.
The actress reportedly charges around Rs 15 to 30 crore per film.
Deepika owns a skincare brand 82 Degrees East and she is the brand ambassador for various popular brands such as Louis Vuitton, Hyundai, Oppo, etc.
Deepika is also known to invest in startups. She has reportedly invested in Epigamia, Furlenco and Blu Smart to name a few.
Deepika is said to have a net worth of Rs 500 crore. Yes, you read that right. Hence, as per Koimoi, Deepika's net worth is 123 per cent higher than that of Katrina Kaif.
