Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and more Top 10 celebs who are neighbours

There are many Bollywood celebs who are neighbours to one another. It is interesting to know the list related to the same. Here, check it out.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 12, 2023

Akshay Kumar-Hrithik Roshan

Akshay had revealed that he and Hrithik stay in the same area that is Mumbai's Juhu locale.

Katrina Kaif-Anushka Sharma

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal interestingly are neighbours now to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.

Amitabh Bachchan-Ajay Devgn

Both the blockbuster stars stay at Juhu.

Salman Khan- Shah Rukh Khan

Both the Khan's stay at Galaxy Apartment and Mannat in Bandra respectively.

Shilpa Shetty-Shraddha Kapoor

Shilpa stays with her husband and family while Shraddha stays with her parents in a plush building opposite to one another.

Salman Khan-Waheeda Rahman

The actor had once revealed that he is very happy to have the veteran actress as his neighbour.

Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora

Arjun has purchaed a luxurious property next to girlfriend Malaika Arora's home.

Deepika Padukone- Shah Rukh Khan

Deepika and her husband Ranveer Singh stay in a plush quadruplex located in between Shah Rukh Khan's Mannaat.

Shahid Kapoor-Isha Ambani

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have purchased a sprawling apartment by the sea next to Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's home.

Janhvi Kapoor- Hrithik Roshan

The actress has purchased a luxurious property reportedly next to Hrithik's home.

