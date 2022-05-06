Here’s a dekko at the HOT moms from Bollywood…Source: Bollywood
Anushka and Virat Kohli welcomed Vamika Kohli in January 2021.Source: Bollywood
The most beautiful woman in the world Aishwarya Rai Bachchan continues to inspire everyone with her charm and her ultimate beauty.Source: Bollywood
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed a baby girl Marie Malti Chopra Jonas via surrogacy. And she’s a HOT momma.Source: Bollywood
Malla and Arbaaz Khan have a 19-year-old son, Arhaan Khan. Malaika is the hottest DIVA.Source: Bollywood
Karisma Kapoor is a mother to a daughter Samaira (born 2005) and Kiaan Raj (born 2010) from her wedding with Sunjay Kapur.Source: Bollywood
Kareena Kapoor is a hottie mommy to Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.Source: Bollywood
Shilpa Shetty is a yoga enthusiast. She is a mother to Viaan and Samisha Kundrra.Source: Bollywood
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress is a mom to three kids. She has two sons, born in 2017, 2020 and a daughter born in 2021.Source: Bollywood
Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya welcomed a baby boy Agastya in 2020.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!