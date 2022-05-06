Maa HOT bhi ho sakti hai!

Here’s a dekko at the HOT moms from Bollywood…

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywood

Anushka Sharma

Anushka and Virat Kohli welcomed Vamika Kohli in January 2021.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The most beautiful woman in the world Aishwarya Rai Bachchan continues to inspire everyone with her charm and her ultimate beauty.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed a baby girl Marie Malti Chopra Jonas via surrogacy. And she’s a HOT momma.

Malaika Arora

Malla and Arbaaz Khan have a 19-year-old son, Arhaan Khan. Malaika is the hottest DIVA.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor is a mother to a daughter Samaira (born 2005) and Kiaan Raj (born 2010) from her wedding with Sunjay Kapur.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor is a hottie mommy to Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty is a yoga enthusiast. She is a mother to Viaan and Samisha Kundrra.

Lisa Haydon

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress is a mom to three kids. She has two sons, born in 2017, 2020 and a daughter born in 2021.

Natasa Stankovic

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya welcomed a baby boy Agastya in 2020.

