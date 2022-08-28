Bollywood actresses who hail from Army family

Priyanka Chopra, Neha Dhupia and other actresses belong to Army families. Take a look

Gul Panag

Gul Panag’ s father H.S. Panag was lieutenant general of the Indian Armed Forces

Lara Dutta

The former Miss Universe’ father is now a retired wing commander of Indian Air Force

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia’s father was a commander in the Indian Army

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka’s father, Dr. Ashok Chopra was a physician in the Indian Army

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita’ s father was a former commander of the Indian Air Force

Chitrangda Singh

Chitrangda hails from an army background as her father Niranjan Singh was an army officer who retired as a colonel

Anushka Sharma

Anushka’s father Ajay Kumar Sharma is a colonel in the Indian Army

