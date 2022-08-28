Priyanka Chopra, Neha Dhupia and other actresses belong to Army families. Take a lookSource: Bollywood
Gul Panag’ s father H.S. Panag was lieutenant general of the Indian Armed ForcesSource: Bollywood
The former Miss Universe’ father is now a retired wing commander of Indian Air ForceSource: Bollywood
Neha Dhupia’s father was a commander in the Indian ArmySource: Bollywood
Priyanka’s father, Dr. Ashok Chopra was a physician in the Indian ArmySource: Bollywood
Sushmita’ s father was a former commander of the Indian Air ForceSource: Bollywood
Chitrangda hails from an army background as her father Niranjan Singh was an army officer who retired as a colonelSource: Bollywood
Anushka’s father Ajay Kumar Sharma is a colonel in the Indian ArmySource: Bollywood
