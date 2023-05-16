Bollywood actresses who are happily married to cricketers
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 16, 2023
There have been many famous Bollywood actresses who fell in love with cricketers.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Here, have a look at top Bollywood actresses who got married to top cricket players.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka Sharma married Virat Kohli in 2017. The pair have a daughter named Vamika.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sagarika Ghatge, Chak De India star married Indian pacer Zaheer Khan in 2017.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Athiya Shetty married KL Rahul this year after dating for four years.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Geeta Basra married Harbhajan Singh in 2015.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Natasa Stankovic married Hardik Pandya and have been blessed with a son named Agastya Pandya.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hazel Keech married Yuvraj Singh in 2016.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sangeeta Bijlani was married to Azharuddin. The pair later got divorced.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sharmila Tagore married Nawab Pataudi Mansoor Ali Khan in 1969.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reena Roy was married to Mohsin Khan, a Pakistani cricketer.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anju Mahendru reportedly was engaged to West Indies Cricket player Gary Sobers.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: TOP twists from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Find Out More