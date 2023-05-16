Bollywood actresses who are happily married to cricketers

Anushka Sharma married Virat Kohli in 2017. The pair have a daughter named Vamika.

Sagarika Ghatge, Chak De India star married Indian pacer Zaheer Khan in 2017.

Athiya Shetty married KL Rahul this year after dating for four years.

Geeta Basra married Harbhajan Singh in 2015.

Natasa Stankovic married Hardik Pandya and have been blessed with a son named Agastya Pandya.

Hazel Keech married Yuvraj Singh in 2016.

Sangeeta Bijlani was married to Azharuddin. The pair later got divorced.

Sharmila Tagore married Nawab Pataudi Mansoor Ali Khan in 1969.

Reena Roy was married to Mohsin Khan, a Pakistani cricketer.

Anju Mahendru reportedly was engaged to West Indies Cricket player Gary Sobers.

