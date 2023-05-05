Anushka Sharma to debut at Cannes 2023: Top 10 best red carpet looks of the diva till date
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 05, 2023
Anushka Sharma was rocking at the Apsara Awards in a Sabyasachi velvet saree.
We are in love with Anushka's Roberto Cavalli gown which she wore at the Hello! Hall of Fame Awards.
Anushka Sharma slayed in a yellow coloured Monisha Jaising gown at the Filmfare awards.
Anushka looked elegant in this red coloured Gauri and Nainika gown at IIFA.
Anushka surely knows to cast a spell in this gown by Gauri and Nainika.
Anushka wore high-waisted trousers once at Filmfare Pre-Awards Party. She teamed it up with a scarf and halter neck top.
Anushka once had worn an Anamika Khanna dress. It was a layered fusion ensemble which the star wore at Vogue x Nykaa Fashion Awards.
The star wore a fairytale gown at Dubai red carpet.
Anushka Sharma on the red carpet once looked hot in a thigh-high slit white gown.
Anushka surely looks edgy in this deigner shimmery outfit by Anaikka.
