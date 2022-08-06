Celebs who are nature lovers

Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and more Bollywood stars are nature lovers; here's proof.Source: Bollywood
Darlings actress Alia Bhatt shared a picture of herself lying on the grass and enjoying nature.Source: Bollywood
Anushka Sharma loves enjoying serene beauty.Source: Bollywood
Good Luck Jerry actress Janhvi Kapoor shared a sun-kissed picture.Source: Bollywood
Laal Singh Chaddha actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen lying on the grass with her husband Saif.Source: Bollywood
Sara Ali Khan is seen sitting on the grass.Source: Bollywood
Katrina Kaif is seen relaxing and chilling in the park.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!