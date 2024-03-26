Anushka Sharma to Jassym LORA Russell: Meet the most gorgeous wives of cricketers 

Shivani Pawaskar | Mar 26, 2024

Natasa Stankovic is married to Hardik Pandya. She is a Serbian model and actress who has acted in Indian movies. 

Glenn Maxwell married Vini Raman in 2022. They have a kid together. 

Yuzvendra Chahal is married to Dhanashree Verma who is an influencer and a dancer.  

Virat Kohli is married to Bollywood beauty Anushka Sharma. They have two kids together. 

MS Dhoni married Sakshi Singh. She graduated in Hotel Management. Sakshi now helps Dhoni manage his business.

KL Rahul is married to Indian beauty Athiya Shetty. She is an actress who works in Hindi movies.  

Rohit Sharma married his manager Ritika Sajdeh. Ritika has been a sports manager. 

Shaun Marsh is married to gorgeous Rebecca Marsh. Rebecca is an experienced television news reporter, emcee, and producer. 

Zaheer Khan married Sagarika Ghatge. She is an Indian actress. 

Shakib Al Hasan got married to model Umme Ahmed Shishir. They make for a gorgeous pair. 

JP Duminy has been married to Sue Duminy, a South African model.

Andre Russell is married to Jassym LORA Russell who is a model.  

Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwari is married to gorgeous beauty Susmita Roy. 

