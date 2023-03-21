Anushka Sharma to Priyanka Chopra: Top 10 actresses who are their husband's biggest cheerleaders

There are many stars who are their husbands biggest support system and cheerleaders. Here check out the full list of the same right here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 21, 2023

Anushka Sharma

When Virat smashed 82 runs in India Vs Pakistan match she called her husband, "You freaking beauty and called him a wonderful man".

Priyanka Chopra

When Nick Jonas was once performing live on the stage, Priyanka could not stop cheering and told her husband is the wings she needs to fly.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika never leaves any stone unturned to cheer for Ranveer on social media. She always laughs and claps at his success.

Shilpa Shetty

When her husband had created an IPL team she could not stop cheering for him.

Kajol

When her husband completed 30 years in the industry she could not stop rooting for him.

Bipasha Basu

The actress has always revealed socially that she is lucky to have had a husband like Karan Singh Grover.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Once at Taimur's sports day event, Saif took part in a race with other dads and Kareena said, "Swag dekho".

Hema Malini

She has often called her husband Dharmendra her everlasting love.

Shibani Dandekar

When her husband Farhan Akhtar joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the supporting wife said, " I'm ready Mr. Waleed!".

Poonam Sinha

For the longest time she had worn Shatrughan Sinha's nosepin to tell the world that he just belonged to her.

