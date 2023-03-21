Anushka Sharma to Priyanka Chopra: Top 10 actresses who are their husband's biggest cheerleaders

There are many stars who are their husbands biggest support system and cheerleaders. Here check out the full list of the same right here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 21, 2023
When Virat smashed 82 runs in India Vs Pakistan match she called her husband, "You freaking beauty and called him a wonderful man".Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When Nick Jonas was once performing live on the stage, Priyanka could not stop cheering and told her husband is the wings she needs to fly.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika never leaves any stone unturned to cheer for Ranveer on social media. She always laughs and claps at his success.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When her husband had created an IPL team she could not stop cheering for him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When her husband completed 30 years in the industry she could not stop rooting for him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress has always revealed socially that she is lucky to have had a husband like Karan Singh Grover.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Once at Taimur's sports day event, Saif took part in a race with other dads and Kareena said, "Swag dekho".Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She has often called her husband Dharmendra her everlasting love.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When her husband Farhan Akhtar joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the supporting wife said, " I'm ready Mr. Waleed!".Source: Bollywoodlife.com
For the longest time she had worn Shatrughan Sinha's nosepin to tell the world that he just belonged to her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!