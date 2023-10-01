Anushka Sharma to quit Bollywood after second baby or follow these celeb mommies who have successful film careers?

Anushka Sharma's second pregnancy news is making headlines, and there are reports that she might quit acting. Fans want her to make a comeback in films.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 01, 2023
The power couple is expecting their second child and reportedly Anushka is going to take a long break from acting.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress is six months pregnant, reportedly.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In one of her interviews, the actress said that she was ready to quit work for family and kids.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It's been more than 7 years since the actress went on sabbatical, and her fans want her to work in films.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There are a lot of Bollywood moms who chose to continue with their careers after having kids.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt is the latest and classic example of becoming a mommy and hitting back to work within a few months.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bebo is a mother of two, and just look at her excel.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The former Mrs. World exceptionally balances her family and work lives.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The diva made heads turn with her stunning transformation as she was quick to be back at work.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Made in Heaven 2 actress is a mother of one and is back to work all over again.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress made a comeback after her maternity break, proving herself all over again.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The 90s diva went to the USA after her marriage, came back after a long break, and is doing great work.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!