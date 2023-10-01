Anushka Sharma to quit Bollywood after second baby or follow these celeb mommies who have successful film careers?

Anushka Sharma's second pregnancy news is making headlines, and there are reports that she might quit acting. Fans want her to make a comeback in films.

Manisha Mandal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 01, 2023

Anushka Sharma is pregnant with a second baby

The power couple is expecting their second child and reportedly Anushka is going to take a long break from acting.

Anushka Sharma is in the second trimester

The actress is six months pregnant, reportedly.

Anushka Sharma to quit acting

In one of her interviews, the actress said that she was ready to quit work for family and kids.

Anushka Sharma makes a comeback and demands fans

It's been more than 7 years since the actress went on sabbatical, and her fans want her to work in films.

Anushka Sharma to follow other B Town moms

There are a lot of Bollywood moms who chose to continue with their careers after having kids.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is the latest and classic example of becoming a mommy and hitting back to work within a few months.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo is a mother of two, and just look at her excel.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The former Mrs. World exceptionally balances her family and work lives.

Surveen Chawla

The diva made heads turn with her stunning transformation as she was quick to be back at work.

Kalki Koechlin

The Made in Heaven 2 actress is a mother of one and is back to work all over again.

Lara Dutta

The actress made a comeback after her maternity break, proving herself all over again.

Madhuri Dixit

The 90s diva went to the USA after her marriage, came back after a long break, and is doing great work.

