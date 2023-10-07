Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli and other celeb couples who are very possessive about their kids

These Bollywood celebrities try to keep their kids away from the limelight.

Nikita Thakkar

Oct 07, 2023

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are parents to a beautiful daughter named Vamika.

Protective and how

Post her birth, the couple gave clear instructions to the paps to not click her pictures. They don't share pictures revealing her face.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor became parents on November 6 as the actress gave birth to their daughter.

No photos please

They directed the media to not click Raha's pictures. Alia also doesn't share pictures revealing Raha's face on social media.

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough

The couple welcomed their twins Jai and Gia in 2021. The actress has strictly guarded her twins and kept them away from the limelight.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are parents to son Vayu.

Keep distance

The actress is very particular and does not let media get close to her little one. There was a video in which she asked the paps to not click Vayu's pics at the airport.

Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra

Aditya Chopra is a private person, we all know that. Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra have shielded daughter Adira too from the limelight.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

For a long time, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas also refrained from sharing daughter Malti's pictures revealing her face.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are parents to two. They are protective parents and try to keep their little ones away from the limelight as much as possible.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya is a grown up now. However, whenever she is in the media, Aishwarya always holds her close.

Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor

TV actor Shaheer Sheikh has a beautiful daughter with Ruchikaa Kapoor. For long, he did not share pictures revealing baby's face.

