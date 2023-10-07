Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli and other celeb couples who are very possessive about their kids

These Bollywood celebrities try to keep their kids away from the limelight.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 07, 2023
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are parents to a beautiful daughter named Vamika.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Post her birth, the couple gave clear instructions to the paps to not click her pictures. They don't share pictures revealing her face.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor became parents on November 6 as the actress gave birth to their daughter.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
They directed the media to not click Raha's pictures. Alia also doesn't share pictures revealing Raha's face on social media.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The couple welcomed their twins Jai and Gia in 2021. The actress has strictly guarded her twins and kept them away from the limelight.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are parents to son Vayu.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress is very particular and does not let media get close to her little one. There was a video in which she asked the paps to not click Vayu's pics at the airport.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aditya Chopra is a private person, we all know that. Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra have shielded daughter Adira too from the limelight.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
For a long time, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas also refrained from sharing daughter Malti's pictures revealing her face.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are parents to two. They are protective parents and try to keep their little ones away from the limelight as much as possible.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya is a grown up now. However, whenever she is in the media, Aishwarya always holds her close.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
TV actor Shaheer Sheikh has a beautiful daughter with Ruchikaa Kapoor. For long, he did not share pictures revealing baby's face.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!