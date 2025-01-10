Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's most adorable moments with kids Akaay and Vamika

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli make the perfect example of a complete family with a perfect blend of love, laughter, and little ones. Here are their few moments with Akaay and Vamika which prove they define love.

Bollywood Staff Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 10, 2025

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kholi tied their knot in 2017 and are now parents to two children Akkay and Vamika.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The couple is often seen with their children going on vacation and picnics.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Virat has been spotted several times taking care of Vamika -- from feeding her to playing with her.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Both Anushka and Virat have given their fans a glimpse of their daily life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

They have however still not revealed the faces of their children.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Here's another picture of them enjoying their time together.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Don’t you think they are a complete family?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and other popular actresses who worked through pregnancy

 

 Find Out More